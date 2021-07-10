Contrasting Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 15.03% 14.34% 4.08% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

89.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 4 2 1 2.57 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $233.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.15 $996.00 million $11.70 19.51 BRP Group $137.84 million 18.59 -$8.65 million $0.20 133.25

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats BRP Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

