Scotiabank Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.98 million and a PE ratio of -41.12. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. Analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

