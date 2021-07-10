Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.10.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

