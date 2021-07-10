Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.13.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

