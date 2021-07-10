Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $139.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.68 million and the lowest is $122.46 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 839.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $577.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

