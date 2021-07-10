TheStreet Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -380.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

