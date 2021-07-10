Investors Purchase High Volume of Alliance Data Systems Put Options (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,362 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the average daily volume of 842 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

ADS stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

