Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Hold

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $976.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $6,184,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

