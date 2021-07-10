GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPX. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

