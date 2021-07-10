Zacks Investment Research Upgrades fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to “Hold”

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

