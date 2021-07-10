Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

