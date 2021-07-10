Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

HAL stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Halliburton by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,883 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

