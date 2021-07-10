Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of TS opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

