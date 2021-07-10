The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Pennant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $69.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

