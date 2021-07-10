Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BK. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

