Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

