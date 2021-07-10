Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €113.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.24 ($97.93).

Shares of HEI opened at €74.62 ($87.79) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €46.32 ($54.49) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.37. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

