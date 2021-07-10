ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) vs. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Head to Head Contrast

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and Brookdale Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.44 $82.02 million $1.09 7.70

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ATI Physical Therapy and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI Physical Therapy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50

ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than Brookdale Senior Living.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATI Physical Therapy and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32%

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

