Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.00 ($91.76).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.07.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.