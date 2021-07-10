Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.07.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.