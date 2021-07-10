Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.50.

TSE:ERO opened at C$25.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.71.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

