LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. LendingClub reported sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $551.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares valued at $90,024. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

