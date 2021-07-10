TD Securities Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.25. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

