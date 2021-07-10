Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.96). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 63,883 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.40 million and a PE ratio of 59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.57.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

