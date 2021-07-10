Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,276.30

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,276.30 ($16.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($17.12). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.92), with a volume of 19,055 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £759.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

