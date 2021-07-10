Stamps.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 20,393 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,394 put options.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.69. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

