CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.23.

CONE stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

