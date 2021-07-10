Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $531.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $517.20 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $574.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.40.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.