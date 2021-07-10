Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tyson Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

