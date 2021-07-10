Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $135.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $118.77 and last traded at $118.77. Approximately 21,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 855,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

