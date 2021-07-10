The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $43.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $43.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $36.95 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

NYSE GS opened at $371.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

