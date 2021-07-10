New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYMT. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

