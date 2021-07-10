Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

