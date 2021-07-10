Brokers Set Expectations for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REPX. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:REPX opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

