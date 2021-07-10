Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.99 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

