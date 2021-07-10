Colliers Securities Weighs in on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $22.55 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
