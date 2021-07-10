Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for WestRock Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

