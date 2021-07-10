Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Head to Head Comparison

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Biophytis shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Biophytis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -9.77% -318.22% -10.35% Biophytis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Puma Biotechnology and Biophytis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Biophytis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.95%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Biophytis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Biophytis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 1.48 -$59.99 million ($1.52) -5.45 Biophytis N/A N/A -$19.48 million N/A N/A

Biophytis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Biophytis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry ager elated macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Paris, France.

