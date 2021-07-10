MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €242.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €242.00 ($284.71) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €195.71 ($230.25).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €213.80 ($251.53) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €210.19.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.