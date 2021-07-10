SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.33 ($156.86).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €124.72 ($146.73) on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.44. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

