Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €125.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.15 ($143.71).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €112.76 ($132.66) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.74. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

