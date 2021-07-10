Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report $101.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Workiva stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Workiva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

