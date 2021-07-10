RM’s (RM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock.

RM stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.59. RM has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market cap of £211.37 million and a P/E ratio of 24.95.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

