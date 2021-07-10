Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,909 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,943.27.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Insiders purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318 over the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

