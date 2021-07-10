Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).
Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,909 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,943.27.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
