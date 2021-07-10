Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alliant Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,848 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,714% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

