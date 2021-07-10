CM Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMLF)

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical volume of 1,677 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLF opened at $12.87 on Friday. CM Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLF. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.