Brokers Offer Predictions for 1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIBS. Raymond James started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.46.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.