Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$133.98. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$133.74, with a volume of 988,485 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.