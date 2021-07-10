Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

SIX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

