Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

MTR opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. Metal Tiger has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

Metal Tiger Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

