Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.
MTR opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. Metal Tiger has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).
Metal Tiger Company Profile
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.