Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70. Ten Lifestyle Group has a one year low of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

